Bengals, Cordy Glenn at odds over handling of his concussion

On Wednesday, Bengals tackle Cordy Glenn was cleared to return from a concussion that he suffered in the preseason. But that hardly resolved the situation.

Per multiple sources, the Bengals and Glenn have been at odds regarding the concussion, its symptoms, whether he’s able to return, the need for second opinions, and how the player feels. At some point, the situation prompted the Bengals to fine Glenn $200,000 for conduct detrimental to the team.

As one source explained it to PFT, things got heated on Wednesday. Glenn and a member of the Bengals’ coaching staff argued (a witness thought at one point that it was going to turn physical), and Glenn eventually told coach Zac Taylor to just cut him.

Glenn was upset because he believes that the team rushed him back from his concussion.

A second-round pick of the Bills in 2012, the Bengals traded for Glenn in 2018. Last year, he started 13 of 16 regular-season games.