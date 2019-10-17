Bengals, Cordy Glenn at odds over handling of his concussion

Posted by Mike Florio on October 17, 2019, 1:51 PM EDT
Getty Images

On Wednesday, Bengals tackle Cordy Glenn was cleared to return from a concussion that he suffered in the preseason. But that hardly resolved the situation.

Per multiple sources, the Bengals and Glenn have been at odds regarding the concussion, its symptoms, whether he’s able to return, the need for second opinions, and how the player feels. At some point, the situation prompted the Bengals to fine Glenn $200,000 for conduct detrimental to the team.

As one source explained it to PFT, things got heated on Wednesday. Glenn and a member of the Bengals’ coaching staff argued (a witness thought at one point that it was going to turn physical), and Glenn eventually told coach Zac Taylor to just cut him.

Glenn was upset because he believes that the team rushed him back from his concussion.

A second-round pick of the Bills in 2012, the Bengals traded for Glenn in 2018. Last year, he started 13 of 16 regular-season games.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Bengals, Cordy Glenn at odds over handling of his concussion

  1. Holy heck! If a player who recently suffered a brain injury says he’s still feeling symptoms and doesn’t think he should be out on the field, then the team needs to step back and re-assess…not fine the guy 200k!!! Talk about a jerk organization- Wow!

  2. Glenn has been in a self reported concussion protocol for 8 weeks. How about you retire and give the money you signed for back.

    Definitely hasn’t earned any of it.

  7. Even if he was causing an issue, Mike Brown fined him because he was concerned about his health. With the NFL putting so much into player safety, this is a terrible look.

  9. An independent neurologist (paid jointly by NFL/NFLPA) clears a player from concussion protocol, not the team. Team had no say in Glenn coming back, so if he has any beef, it’s with that doctor and his union.

  10. This is really odd; he hasn’t played a down this year and the Bengals’ lack of a LT has been one of the many things that has killed them. Remember that he was going to be moved to guard because of them drafting Jonah Williams, but after Williams’ injury, Glenn was going to stay at LT? He didn’t play two preseason games, so this has been now the 9th week for concussion protocol (which makes me think something else is going on). Let’s be clear: the Bengals can’t clear him, only the league through their independent neurologist protocol can do it. So as I said, it’s odd. Not sure what Glenn’s endgame is here.

  11. I hope this spirals out of control and the Brown family gets blown up for endangering players and they are forced to sell the team to a real ownership group that will actually want to compete.

    I can dream, can’t I?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!