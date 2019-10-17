Bengals cut Samaje Perine

Getty Images

Bengals running back Samaje Perine has barely seen the field this season, and he won’t see it any more in Cincinnati.

The Bengals are releasing Perine, a league source tells PFT.

Perine has been a core special teams player in Cincinnati this year but he has played only five snaps on offense and hasn’t touched the ball a single time.

The 24-year-old Perine ran for 603 yards as a fourth-round rookie in Washington in 2017 but played only sparingly in 2018 before getting waived and claimed by the Bengals at the end of the preseason this year. Now he’ll hope he can catch on somewhere else.