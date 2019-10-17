Bill Belichick has no comment on Michael Bennett situation

Posted by Josh Alper on October 17, 2019, 12:31 PM EDT
The Patriots suspended defensive lineman Michael Bennett for conduct detrimental to the team this week, which means he will miss Monday night’s game against the Jets.

Bennett said he “had a philosophical disagreement with my position coach” Bret Bielema by way of explaining the reason for his suspension. That disagreement reportedly centered on Bennett’s role on the team’s defense, but head coach Bill Belichick wasn’t sharing any information at Thursday’s press conference.

Belichick said, via NBCSportsBoston.com, that he is “not going to comment on any player’s personal situation” when asked about why Bennett was suspended. Given the relatively small role Bennett has been playing and his apparent displeasure with it, many have wondered if the Patriots’ next move will be to part ways with Bennett.

Belichick didn’t have any more to say about that possibility.

“Right now we’re focused on the Jets,” Belichick said. “That is what we’re working on.”

The trade deadline is October 29 and Bennett may be a name to watch if this week’s suspension is the beginning of the end for his time in New England.

  2. Today’s headlines:

    “Water is wet”
    “The sky is blue on a sunny day”
    “Bill Belichick has no comment on . . . “

  3. Bennett is a smart football player and he needs to be the same as an employee.

    He has a situation 1450 other players covet. He’ll be fine, fresh, and contributing long before the all-important elimination games. Belichick makes no exceptions: ask Malcom.

  4. If they keep him, I would fully expect down the road for his role to increase on obvious passing downs. His limited playing time is as much a function of the performance beyond expectations of his linemates than him.

  7. Why not trade Bennett to the lions for Amendola.He’s obviously isnt happy and you knows what an unhappy Bennett can start.

  8. Why, did he burn the American flag in the locker room? Likely. Nothing more ironic and stupid, than the two Bennett clown brothers having played for the team called the Patriots.

  10. davew128 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 12:46 pm
    If they keep him, I would fully expect down the road for his role to increase on obvious passing downs. His limited playing time is as much a function of the performance beyond expectations of his linemates than him.

    ——————-
    Hes also older and at his best if kept fresh. BB does like having those extras in his back pocket to suddenly pull out late season or post season. Suddenly there are things happening that the other team doesn’t have film on. Stuff like that. And of course he will also be great to have if one of the younger players goes down with injury, and its very realistic to assume that somewhere among the guys Bennet can cover for its going to happen sooner or later.

  11. citizenstrange says:
    October 17, 2019 at 12:49 pm
    Mike Tomlin would have handled it way differently.
    ———————

    By now the whole thing would be plastered across Snapface.

  12. When they got Bennett they planned on running one type of defense. However, they’re running a different style now and he doesn’t really have a role. They’re going to trade him and use the savings on a receiver. For example, send him to Detroit for Amendola and a pick…

  13. moun10mama says:
    October 17, 2019 at 1:07 pm
    Why does Bellichick never have to answer questions? 🤔every other coach has to answer them until they’re blue in the face…
    ———-
    They could all choose to do what BB does, but most can’t help themselves. They have an insatiable need to talk. Trip Tomlin comes across as clueless, Pete Carroll as a rah rah guy, Harbaugh shows that he doesn’t know the rules, for example.

