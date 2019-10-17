Bill Belichick on Demaryius Thomas: I was truthful with him, but things change

Posted by Josh Alper on October 17, 2019, 12:07 PM EDT
When the Patriots released wide receiver Demaryius Thomas in August, they told him their plan was to bring him back with a role in mind for the regular season.

The Patriots did bring Thomas back, but traded him to the Jets a week later in order to make room for Antonio Brown. Thomas said this week that he thought it was “insulting” for things to play out that way based on what head coach Bill Belichick had told him earlier in his time with the team.

At a Wednesday press conference, Belichick was asked about Thomas’s comments.

“I felt like I was always truthful with him, but things changed, and therefore what I said was not the same as what it was — what I had said previously. It is what it is,” Belichick said, via Michael Hurley of WBZ.

Thomas felt like the Patriots “shipped me out like I’m just a rookie,” but sudden changes in circumstances because of things outside of your control is an unfortunate reality of life for NFL players.

26 responses to “Bill Belichick on Demaryius Thomas: I was truthful with him, but things change

  3. whenwilliteverend says:
    October 17, 2019 at 12:10 pm
    Yeah, because Bill would never do anything dishonorable will he?

    Yeah because other coaches don’t sign and then cut players
    It never happens

  5. whenwilliteverend says:
    October 17, 2019 at 12:10 pm
    Actually, no he hasn’t. Players love playing for him and love his communication even if not what would prefer.

    The arrogance of you or anyone thinking BB, as the GM and Coach, has no right to make the best decisions he can.

    The arrogance of it.

  6. I “felt” I was truthful, is not an absolute. It just means that he convinced himself that under the current setup, “it is, what it is.” Everyone understands that the NFL stands for Not For Long. That sometimes means you’re cut, traded or benched…….

    It’s the Front Office’s responsibility to make changes to better improve the team. In hindsight, I bet they wish they kept him & stayed away from AB……oh well; It is, what it is……

  7. If Bill were sentimental, he wouldn’t have 8 rings. And I’m sure it’s not easy making some of the decisions he’s had to make over the years, especially with some of the long time Patriots – McGinnis, Seymour and others.

  8. Waaaaah. If he was good they would have kept him. Let’s see how he does w/ the Jets. Bet they end up cutting him too. Manning made him a lot of money. Be happy for that, because once Manning left (or was ineffective due to injury) Thomas turned out to be just another guy. Same as Decker and the TE, think his name was Thomas also. Look it up…

  9. The Patriots were the only team who expressed any interest in Thomas this offseason, helped him through his rehab, and they released him as a fringe player with the hope of resigning him after they put people on IR. It’s great that he cooperated with that and they resigned him with the intention for him to have a role. But it’s not often that you can sign a player in free agency and then a week later you get called and offered a free draft pick for a player that’s on the edge of the roster anyone could have signed. It’s unfortunate but it is a business.

  10. Not a pats fan, but I’ll say this… The Pats don’t have “me” guys. It’s pretty clear it’s hard to find coaches that teach both football skills and pride, it maybe lack of pride.

    How they take seemingly average players, all across their team, and win so consistently is amazing. Then when someone gets paid and leaves, Bill replaces him with some other “average Joe” and they don’t miss a beat.

    Malcolm Butler would say different…

  12. Don’t people know by now that Hoodie has ZERO emotional ties when it comes to this game? NONE. Ice runs through his veins to the point where he’d cut his own mom or trade her in a heartbeat if he felt he could get someone else with better production. It’s always about the end game with him. As much as I hate and despise the Pats with every single fiber in my soul and being, I do consider him to be the very best head coach to ever do it. He keeps the emotions out of it and only focuses on team whether it’s a rook or an established vet like DT. Gotta respect it. You have no choice but to.

  13. Belichick and Kraft contributed to the Pats offensive struggles.

    Gronkowski retired as expected, Thomas was traded for a bag of chips in 2021, AB was cut by Kraft because of texts. Ben Watson was JUST brought back. And everyone has been injured.
    Andrews-Wynn-Harry-Devilin-Johnson-Burkhead-Lacosse-Dorsett-Edelman banged up- and now Gordon.

    That’s why Brady’s throwing to a white dude named Gunner.

    In Belichick we trust?

  15. Bill is being honest here. Thomas is a McDaniels pal so BB wouldn’t play him. The events were fast-moving and he did what he thought was best as things unfolded. He probably wishes he had him back.

    And the Pats weren’t being arrogant about it by thinking AB would behave there. In Pitt and Oakland he wasn’t there by choice, but he picked the Pats so it’s reasonable to believe he would have bahaved better, and he may well have if the accusations didn’t come along. In any case Kraft should have butted out because his assuming the high moral ground over something that so far is just an accusation hurt the team on the field.

  16. Don’t worry Patriots fanboys, even though the Patriots offense is below average, you still have the refs on your side to provide you that automatic first down on the defensive “pass interference” on 3rd and long plays.

  17. The fact that Belichick treated Thomas “like he was a rookie” is exactly why the Patriots have been so successful through the years. It’s a program where the best guys play and make the team. He’s cut and traded high draft picks and star veterans to keep undrafted and untouted players. That’s how he finds diamonds in the rough like Edelman, JC Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Malcolm Butler, and most famously Tom Brady. It’s a true meritocracy where other NFL franchises only pay lip service to that concept. This is why Brady, despite all his success, believes that Belichick will move on from him the moment he can get someone to do what he does as well as he does at a cheaper price. It is what it is.

  18. speicher145 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 12:28 pm
    1. Butler owes his life and career to BB.
    2. Butler quit on his teammates due to an exploding ego and a reality that he priced himself out of NE after rejexcting 8 mil per.

    So, I don’t care how Butler feels.

    I do not want me players on my team.

  19. billsfan4life says:
    October 17, 2019 at 12:29 pm

    Don’t people know by now that Hoodie has ZERO emotional ties when it comes to this game? NONE. Ice runs through his veins to the point where he’d cut his own mom or trade her in a heartbeat if he felt he could get someone else with better production. It’s always about the end game with him. As much as I hate and despise the Pats with every single fiber in my soul and being, I do consider him to be the very best head coach to ever do it. He keeps the emotions out of it and only focuses on team whether it’s a rook or an established vet like DT. Gotta respect it. You have no choice but to.

    You may not be as familiar with Bill’s ways as you think. He has flat out admitted he has favorites and while he isn’t apt to keep somebody he likes if they are going to adversely affect the team in a significant way compared to an alternative, if it’s fairly close he will make the choice for the guy he likes. He’s not a robot (I think).

  20. sityourselfdown says:
    October 17, 2019 at 12:33 pm
    Belichick and Kraft contributed to the Pats offensive struggles.

    Gronkowski retired as expected, Thomas was traded for a bag of chips in 2021, AB was cut by Kraft because of texts. Ben Watson was JUST brought back. And everyone has been injured.
    Andrews-Wynn-Harry-Devilin-Johnson-Burkhead-Lacosse-Dorsett-Edelman banged up- and now Gordon.

    That’s why Brady’s throwing to a white dude named Gunner.

    In Belichick we trust?

    6-0, one of only two undefeated teams. Yeah. I trust him. What i don’t trust is your bad armchair quarterbacking. Teams get put together in the spring, summer finds guys getting injured, and fall keeps that going. They have had a rash of injuries along the WR and O line players, so they are thin. But still win. In every season there are ups and downs, last year they needed Cordarrell Patterson to play running back. Won the SB. This year’s team is better on defense, and the offense can be as good or better, or did you miss the fact that Gronk mostly blocked last year? Gunner O, Jacobi Myers, and Izzo are learning and getting lots of reps, Gordon and Dorsett are available, and N’Keal Harry is now practicing. Watson coming back. Sounds like a good way to get into second season starting in November. Again, 6-0 at this point.

  22. rogergoodellmyhero says:
    October 17, 2019 at 12:51 pm
    Don’t worry Patriots fanboys, even though the Patriots offense is below average, you still have the refs on your side to provide you that automatic first down on the defensive “pass interference” on 3rd and long plays.

    Yeah, no other team gets those. Great analysis, genius. Guess since your team can’t win, you just make stuff up.

  23. “1. Butler owes his life and career to BB.
    2. Butler quit on his teammates due to an exploding ego and a reality that he priced himself out of NE after rejexcting 8 mil per.

    So, I don’t care how Butler feels.

    I do not want me players on my team.”

    1. Please explain how Butler owes his very life to BB.

    2. You are not Robert Kraft, therefore the Patriots are not your team.

  24. sityourselfdown says:
    October 17, 2019 at 12:33 pm
    Belichick and Kraft contributed to the Pats offensive struggles.

    Gronkowski retired as expected, Thomas was traded for a bag of chips in 2021, AB was cut by Kraft because of texts. Ben Watson was JUST brought back. And everyone has been injured.
    Andrews-Wynn-Harry-Devilin-Johnson-Burkhead-Lacosse-Dorsett-Edelman banged up- and now Gordon.

    That’s why Brady’s throwing to a white dude named Gunner.

    In Belichick we trust?

    LOL! You just defeated your own argument. Yes even with all the injuries and situations out of his control and playing with some players that would otherwise be out on the street Bill has the Pats at 6-0 and quite likely 8-0 after the Jets and Browns. Best coach and GM all time. Number 2 isn’t even close.

  26. Hey, Demaryius. You were cut for Antonio Brown. He is light years better than you. Now if we knew A.B. was going to get more women filing charges against him so we had to cut him then we would have kept you. Timing sucks. Welcome to the show.

