Bills favored by 17 points for first time since 1992

There’s nothing new about the Dolphins being on the wrong side of an oversized point spread this season and they will be in that position again in Week Seven.

The Bills are favored to beat them by 17 points and that kind of a spread is unusual for Buffalo. They have not been favored by that many points since a 1992 game against the Jets, although it’s not a topic of conversation that holds much interest for head coach Sean McDermott.

“If you’re focused on that, then you’re focused on the wrong things,” McDermott said, via ESPN.com. “We’ve got to focus on where we’re at, where we need to improve and make sure we’re ready to go on Sunday. [Miami] is a good football team.”

It hasn’t been too long since the Bills were in a similar position as the Dolphins. They were 17-point underdogs to the Vikings in Week Three of last season.

Both that game and the 1992 game offer cautionary tales for both bettors and the Bills. They beat the Vikings 27-6 in Josh Allen’s first start while the Jim Kelly-led Bills of 1992 lost 24-17 to a Jets team on its way to a 4-12 record.