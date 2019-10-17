Bucs not interested in dealing O.J. Howard

Getty Images

It’s possible that Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard‘s best catch of the year came at a baseball game.

But he won’t be making any future highlights anywhere else.

While his name has popped up in some rumors, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports the Buccaneers have no intention to trade the young tight end.

Howard hasn’t been used as much as some thought, with just 13 catches for 176 yards in six games.

But he’s also young and under contractual control for at least the next two years, so there’s no motivation for the Bucs to move the former first-rounder, even if his role in the offense is unclear.