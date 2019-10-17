C.J. Mosley says he’ll play vs. Patriots

Getty Images

The Jets signed linebacker C.J. Mosley to a five-year, $85 million contract this offseason, only to lose him in Week One with a groin injury. This week, he should be back.

Mosley says he is feeling better and will be on the field on Monday night against the Patriots.

“I’m playing Monday,” Mosley told reporters today.

That’s very good news for a Jets team that looked much better on Sunday after getting Sam Darnold back from an illness. The Jets team that beat the Cowboys on Sunday looked much better than the Jets team that started the season 0-4, and with Mosley back, perhaps the Jets team we see on Monday night will be better still.