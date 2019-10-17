Chargers put Travis Benjamin on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Chargers got some good news about the health of left tackle Russell Okung on Thursday, but there was bad news for another member of the club.

The team announced that wide receiver Travis Benjamin has been placed on injured reserve. Benjamin has been dealing with a quad injury recently.

Benjamin caught six passes for 30 yards this year. He joins wide receiver Dontrelle Inman, tight end Sean Culkin and center Mike Pouncey as offensive regulars who have been placed on injured reserve this season.

The Chargers filled Benjamin’s roster spot by signing defensive lineman T.Y. McGill. McGill played in four games for the Chargers last year and spent a couple of weeks on Washington’s roster this season without seeing any game action. He’s also played for the Eagles, Browns and Colts since entering the league in 2015.