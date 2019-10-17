Chiefs’ defensive penalties help Broncos on first-possession TD

AP

The Chiefs could have been off the field after three plays if not for Frank Clark‘s facemask penalty on third-and-seven. They could have been off the field after seven plays if not for Bashaud Breeland‘s defensive holding penalty on third-and-nine.

Instead, the Broncos didn’t look the penalty-horse in the mouth. Or something like that.

The Broncos scored a rare — for them — first-possession touchdown.

Royce Freeman scored on a 1-yard run and a 6-0 lead.

The Chiefs were offsides on the extra point, so the Broncos opted to go for two. Kansas City stopped Phillip Lindsay short of the goal line to keep Denver’s lead at 6-0 with 9:06 remaining in the first quarter.