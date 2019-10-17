Chiefs win game, lose Patrick Mahomes, in 30-6 win over Broncos

AP

The Kansas City Chiefs may have won Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos, but they may have suffered a far greater loss in the process.

The Chiefs beat the Broncos 30-6 but saw starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes leave the game in the second quarter due to a knee injury. Multiple reports have said Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap on the quarterback sneak attempt that led to the injury. Preliminary reports state that Mahomes avoided a fracture but will be getting an MRI to determine the extent of the damage caused by the dislocation.

The Kansas City defense stepped up against an utterly anemic Denver offense to help carry the Chiefs to an easy victory even without their starting quarterback. The Chiefs had nine sacks on the night – eight of Joe Flacco and one of punter Colby Wadman – and held Denver scoreless after an opening drive touchdown capped by a 1-yard Royce Freeman touchdown run. The nine sacks allowed by the Broncos was the most the team has allowed since a 1983 loss to the Chicago Bears. It’s the most sacks recorded by the Chiefs since a 2013 win over the Oakland Raiders, per Pro Football Reference.

Matt Moore replaced Mahomes under center and helped keep the Chiefs offense on track. While the Chiefs were far from their normally explosive selves sans Mahomes, the Chiefs still rolled over a feeble Broncos team. Moore completed 10 of 19 passes for 117 yards with a touchdown in relief of Mahomes and LeSean McCoy rushed for 64 yards on 12 carries to lead the Chiefs attack.

After Freeman’s touchdown gave the Broncos a 6-0 lead after a failed two-point conversion, Mahomes and the Chiefs answered with a touchdown of their own on their first possession to take the lead. Mahomes conneted with Mecole Hardman for a 21-yard score as Kansas City took a 7-6 advantage.

After a pair of Harrison Butker field goals, Anthony Hitchens stripped Joe Flacco on a sack which was recovered by Reggie Ragland and returned for a 5-yard touchdown to extend Kansas City’s lead to 20-6 at the half.

Moore would connect with Tyreek Hill for a 57-yard touchdown in the third quarter and Butker would add a third field goal in the fourth to cap a 30-6 victory in Denver.

Flacco completed 21 of 34 passes for 213 yards with Courtland Sutton‘s six grabs for 87 yards leading the way for Denver.