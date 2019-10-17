Dak Prescott: I know we have a great team

Getty Images

The Cowboys won their first three games, with all three coming against teams that were winless at the time. They fell to the previously winless Jets on Sunday, the Cowboys’ third consecutive loss to drop them to .500.

Everyone — including Cowboys fans — is jumping off the bandwagon, and pressure appears to be building on coach Jason Garrett.

The Cowboys, though, still believe in themselves even if no one else does.

“I have a weird way of looking at things,” Prescott said Thursday, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I’d rather it right now than any time ever. Simply on the fact that we started 3-0, felt good about ourselves, know the team we have and then basically lose three to three different types of teams, really by getting in your own way. I’ll take that. We’re going to learn from it. We’ll get better because of it. But I’d rather it happen now when we still have a chance to go into Game Seven playing for first place in the division rather than later in the year when we only have a game or two left before the playoffs or be forced to try to make the playoffs. It’s never good to lose three, never, ever, but if there ever was an ideal time, I’d say it’s now. We’re definitely going to get better because of these last three games.”

The Cowboys have a first-place showdown with the Eagles on Sunday Night Football. A win and sole possession of the lead in the NFC East would go a long way toward curing what ails the Cowboys.

The Cowboys will not enter the game with a lack of confidence.

“I know we have a great team. I know it,” Prescott said.

Garrett has a 4-2 record against Doug Pederson with one of the Cowboys’ losses a meaningless Week 17 game in 2016 when most of the Cowboys’ starters played little, if at all.