Dede Westbrook not expected to practice Thursday

The Bengals are going to be without their starting cornerbacks for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, but the Jags may be short on receivers able to exploit their absence.

Marqise Lee did not practice on Wednesday because of an ankle injury and the Jaguars’ pre-practice injury report for Thursday lists Lee as being out again. It also lists Dede Westbrook as not expected to practice because of a shoulder injury.

Westbrook was not listed on Wednesday’s injury report at all, so it’s a new injury for a player who has 26 catches for 280 yards and a touchdown so far this season.

DJ Chark, Chris Conley, Keelan Cole and CJ Board are the other receivers on the roster in Jacksonville.