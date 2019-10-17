Demaryius Thomas calls Patriots stint a “waste of time”

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 17, 2019, 7:45 AM EDT
The Patriots were clear with Demaryius Thomas when they cut him in August that the plan was to bring him back. And they did just that.

But the veteran wide receiver said he was surprised when they traded him to the Jets eight days later, startled to realize that the most business-like team in the league turned him into just another piece of business.

It was insulting, for sure,” Thomas told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “Once I got cut, I could have just come here (to the Jets) and not stayed there and re-sign. When they re-signed me, I was thinking that I was good. Two weeks later, I was gone. So, it’s like, ‘Why did I waste my time?’ Because at the end of the day, it was kind of a waste of time for me.”

The short answer was, the Patriots thought they were trading up, when they were able to get their hands on Antonio Brown. Of course, that didn’t work, and Thomas seems happy to be with the Jets now. He said he enjoyed his time with the Patriots this offseason, as he recovered from last year’s torn Achilles.

“They took a chance to bring me in and helped me get healthy,” Thomas said. “I always knew I was going to be able to still play . . . and it would have worked out because I was still learning their offense. Josh McDaniels drafted me [in Denver]. So, I felt like I was cool. But even having conversations with him and couple other people, it was like, ‘You’re going to be okay.’ Two weeks later, AB gets cut . . . and then they kicked me [to the curb] and shipped me out like I’m just a rookie.”

While he wasn’t angry with the way the deal went down, Thomas did say he felt it was “disrespectful” to trade him so shortly after he re-signed.

“Coach [Belichick] came up to me and was like, ‘Uh, we got too many guys. We can’t get the ball around enough and we’re going to trade you to the Jets,’” Thomas said. “And that was that. . . . Ain’t no reason to yell. They’ve won championships without me. I was only trying to be a part of something that was going to be good when I was there. . . . They’re doing a hell of a job.”

Thomas has settled in with another familiar former coach in Adam Gase, and learned that in New England, no particular player is special.

10 responses to “Demaryius Thomas calls Patriots stint a “waste of time”

  1. They signed you in the infirmary, paid and carried you all those months at their risk, got you fit, and even traded you in-division to your old coach who you like, and you’re still whining?

  4. The mess Antonio Brown left behind hurt the Patriots There tight in the cap space and they lost Demarius Thomas I hope another team that is thinking about adding him in the future can see what a cancer he is to a team.A potential future Hall of Famer that is wasting is talents away.

  5. I agree with Thomas,but the Patriots have done this to a lot of guys,so it’s no surprise. It’s not right,but as they always say, “it’s a business.”

  6. Not sure the headline is indicative of the context. He clearly meant the week+ he spent RE-signed before being traded, and not the entire rehab/training camp period, which he clearly appreciated. During those 8 days he could have signed somewhere and been learning their playbook but he was told he’d be brought back and believed that meant for the year; it only meant until they could move him. Never trust a business arrangement that’s not in writing.

  7. I wonder how Demaryius feels about the guy that got cut to put him on the Jets…. It’s a business dude, get over it. If you could have helped the Pats you would still be here. Whether or not AB happened your time in New England was not going to be long.

  9. bradygirl12 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 8:05 am
    I agree with Thomas,but the Patriots have done this to a lot of guys,so it’s no surprise. It’s not right,but as they always say, “it’s a business.”
    ========================
    I’m really struggling to see how the Patriots are the ONLY team that does this. I mean you’re absolutely right it’s no surprise but it shouldn’t be a surprise for any team. What am I missing?

  10. Insulting? They gave you chance. Twice. They resigned you before AB was available. Then they signed AB who they thought was going to be better (AB) and didnt have room for you on the roster. Turns out they were wrong because AB is a turd. Instead of cutting you a second time, they traded you.

    I actually wanted them to keep Thomas.

    Hardly insulting though. Just the way things happen in the NFL. Hes a veteran, he should know these things.

