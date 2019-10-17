Dolphins have discussed a Kenyan Drake trade

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 17, 2019, 9:46 AM EDT
Kenyan Drake is the Dolphins’ leading rusher and leading receiver, but these are the Dolphins we’re talking about, so they’d like to trade him, if they can get something good in return.

The Dolphins have talked to other teams about trading Drake, and Drake would be happy to go elsewhere, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 25-year-old Drake becomes an unrestricted free agent after this season, so teams aren’t likely to make a particularly big offer for him. But some playoff contender with a need at running back might offer a late-round pick for him.

A 2016 third-round draft pick out of Alabama, Drake also has experience on special teams as a kickoff returner and has never missed a game in his NFL career.

3 responses to “Dolphins have discussed a Kenyan Drake trade

  1. Teams that could definitely use Drake:

    Tampa Bay (not going to the playoffs)
    Jacksonville (maybe as a better backup option?)
    Houston (Although, they need a between the tackles guy, which Drake is worse than Hyde at…)
    I think that’s it?

    So… doubtful they get anything better than a 7th rounder back in the deal.

  2. The major problem with gathering all those draft picks, is if they don’t mess up and draft a bunch of busts all the second contracts will come due at the same time, meaning there is a potential to have 3 to maybe even 7 or 8 max contracts or several of the best players leaving or have really bad depth (like the Cowboys). The other issue is going to be if the QB can survive the first few years…

    The other issue is what ever QB gets drafted they should force a trade because they will be surrounded with all rookie talent and end up shell shocked like the Texans did to David Carr.

