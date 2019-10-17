Dolphins have discussed a Kenyan Drake trade

Getty Images

Kenyan Drake is the Dolphins’ leading rusher and leading receiver, but these are the Dolphins we’re talking about, so they’d like to trade him, if they can get something good in return.

The Dolphins have talked to other teams about trading Drake, and Drake would be happy to go elsewhere, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 25-year-old Drake becomes an unrestricted free agent after this season, so teams aren’t likely to make a particularly big offer for him. But some playoff contender with a need at running back might offer a late-round pick for him.

A 2016 third-round draft pick out of Alabama, Drake also has experience on special teams as a kickoff returner and has never missed a game in his NFL career.