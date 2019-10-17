Dwayne Haskins gets first-team reps, shows progress

Getty Images

Washington didn’t immediately make Dwayne Haskins its starting quarterback upon firing coach Jay Gruden, but interim coach Bill Callahan did move him up a rung on the depth chart.

So with starter Case Keenum getting a day off to rest his foot and shoulder yesterday, that left the first-team reps in practice for the first-round pick.

“It’s invaluable for a backup to take all the starting reps especially at the start of the week in terms of putting your plan together and laying it out there and making all the adjustments whether it’s new communication, new formations, handling the motion game — the shift-motion game,” Callahan said, via Les Carpenter of the Washington Post. “I thought he did a really good job today.”

Haskins only started one year in college, so reasonable minds figured that it might take him longer to develop. But now that he’s ahead of Colt McCoy in the pecking order, he got access to the time on the field he needs.

“His growth is starting to show in practice and also in his preparation,” Callahan said. “He’s in [the facility] earlier [in the morning], [and] he’s out later [in the day], so it’s all coming to fruition. It’s going to take a little time, but it was good to see him take a major step today in the practice.”

He’s only made one appearance in a game this year, and promptly threw three interceptions. That cooled any fervor to start him, and now they’re giving him the time — and the reps — he needs.