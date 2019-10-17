Former NFL lineman Justin Bannan arrested for attempted murder

Getty Images

Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan is sitting in a Colorado jail, on charges of suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.

According to Mitchell Byars of the Boulder Daily Camera, Bannan was arrested on a number of charges, including first-degree assault and first-degree burglary after the shooting of a woman.

The 40-year-old Bannan played 12 years in the league, with the Bills, Ravens, Broncos, Rams, and Lions.

According to Boulder police, the woman was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police believe the woman and the alleged shooter know each other, but aren’t clear what led to the shooting.

He’s in custody at the moment, awaiting a hearing this afternoon.