Is ankle injury affecting Patrick Mahomes’ play?

October 17, 2019
Patricks Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL when healthy. And he’s still pretty damn good when not healthy.

But he’s currently not healthy, at least not fully healthy. Mahomes has a lingering ankle injury.

James Palmer of NFL Network suggests that the injury is worse than people realize. Palmer, who was present for the games in Week One, Week Five, and Week Six during which the ankle was injured and then aggravated, said that opposing defenses began to use more man-to-man coverage after Mahomes became hobbled.

And he’s clearly a different player when hobbled. He’s still extremely good, he’s just not full-blown Mahomes.

Complicating matters for the Chiefs is that Mahomes has had only four days between the most recent aggravation of the ankle to prepare for Thursday night’s game against the Broncos in Denver.

It’s enough to make the upset attractive. For the picks in tonight’s game from Simms and me, check out the attached clip from Thursday’s joint #PFTPM/Unbuttoned podcast.

  2. Andy Dalton doesn’t have an offensive line
    (22 sacks – 2nd most sacks in the nfl)…

    … but…

    … you never make up excuse for him.

  3. After seeing a few of their games this season, if they didn’t have Mahomes they’d probably be winless. The offensive line is playing terrible. The defense is playing worse. Being dominated in time of possession says quite a bit about how bad they are. The defense can’t stop anyone so they’re on the field all the time. Since they can’t stop anyone the offense has to score on every possession. When they block like they did against the Colts they will succeed in getting Mahomes injured and out for the season. They’d be luck to win a game without him. I like the Chiefs but those two losses were embarrassing. It was like watching the Bengals.

  4. All other QBs in the league now (and in all past years) have been 100% healthy, so no amount of mediocre performances or homes losses by Mahomes can diminish his status as the GOAT.

  5. Patricks Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL when healthy…
    —————–
    No, he’s probably the best passer when healthy – there’s a difference.

