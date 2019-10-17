Jaguars sign CB Parry Nickerson

Getty Images

The Jaguars opened a spot in their cornerback corps on Tuesday when they traded Jalen Ramsey to the Rams and they filled it on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of Parry Nickerson to their 53-man roster.

Nickerson was a sixth-round pick of the Jets in 2018 and appeared in every game for the team during his rookie season. He was traded to the Seahawks at the end of August, but landed on Seattle’s practice squad after failing to make it through final cuts.

Nickerson had 19 tackles and one pass defensed during his time with the Jets last season.

A.J. Bouye, D.J. Hayden and Tre Herndon have been the top corners with Ramsey out of the lineup in recent weeks. They’ll likely continue to be the top trio now that Ramsey’s out of the picture for good.