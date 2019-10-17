Jarran Reed says he’s “fully game ready” in return from suspension

Getty Images

Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed said he couldn’t sleep on Sunday night knowing his six-game suspension from the Seahawks was coming to an end.

“I remember I cut everything off, TV, lights, and I was at home just popping my eyes open checking the time on my phone,” Reed said on Wednesday. “I was real just excited to be back. Of course, I’ve been gone for like 42 days. I counted every one of them. I’m just happy to be back.”

Reed was suspended for a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy stemming from an April 2017 incident that he was neither arrested or charged for. Nevertheless, the NFL investigated the matter and decided he would be suspended six games over his alleged conduct.

The Seahawks have gone 5-1 in Reed’s absence but their pass rush has yet to find its footing. Seattle has just 10 sacks through six games, which ranks 22nd out of 24 teams that have played six games. It’s taken time for Jadeveon Clowney and Ziggy Ansah to adapt to their new surroundings. Clowney didn’t join the team until the end of training camp in a trade with Houston while Ansah missed the first two games working back from shoulder surgery.

“I think we’ll see a difference now that J-Reed is back,” Carroll said. “I think the complement that he brings, not just what he’ll do, but how he’ll affect the other guys. He’s a really savvy football player and he takes advantage of the calls and the leans and tells that guys give him. He’s really good at it. It’s what he just blossomed at last year. I think he’ll be a factor in helping other guys playing well around him.”

Reed has 10.5 sacks last season for the Seahawks, joining only John Randle and Cortez Kennedy as defensive tackles to post double-digit sacks for Seattle. While Carroll wasn’t certain exactly how much Reed would be able to play this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens, Reed said he’s in great shape and is ready to go.

“I’m fully game ready, of course. I worked my tail off, so trust me I’m ready,” Reed said.