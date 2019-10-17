Josh Allen pops up on injury report with hand injury

Getty Images

There was no indication Josh Allen was dealing with any kind of injury.

But when the official report came out late Wednesday, Josh Allen’s name was on there.

Via the Buffalo News, the Bills quarterback was listed as full participant, but with a hand injury designation.

His left hand was apparently hurt after he threw an interception last week against the Titans, but little mention was made if it.

The fact he was a full participant suggests this isn’t a big deal, but quarterbacks get extra scrutiny, so it will be worth monitoring his work today.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano (hamstring) and wide receiver John Brown (groin) were limited.