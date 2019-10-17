Justin Houston, Eric Ebron added to Colts injury report

Getty Images

The Colts had a couple of new names on their injury report on Thursday.

Defensive end Justin Houston did not practice because of a calf injury and tight end Eric Ebron sat out because of an illness.

Houston’s absence comes at a time when the Colts are dealing with injuries to several other defensive regulars. Cornerbacks Pierre Desir (hamstring) and Kenny Moore (knee) have missed both days of practice this week. Defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (ankle) has also been on the sideline both days.

In better news, safety Malik Hooker was a limited participant in practice. Hooker has missed the last three games after tearing the meniscus in his knee.