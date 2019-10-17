Kenyan Drake prepared for anything, including a trade

Getty Images

Kenyan Drake is prepared for anything, including starting over somewhere else.

The Dolphins running back is the subject of trade talks, according to a report earlier Thursday.

“Then, I’m going to have to be where my feet are and put my best foot forward, wherever that may be,” Drake said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “I understand the business side of this. With that being the case, with wherever we are, things may happen. People shift different teams. The thing is as I have played this game and seen it first-hand.

“Somebody can be here one day and not be here from a trade, from cuts. That’s just the way this league is. At the end of the day, you have to make the most of it by being the player and being the man that I know I am. And every time my number is called 32 is going to be ready to step in and do battle, wherever I’m at.”

Drake is in the final year of his contract, scheduled to make $2.025 million in base salary. He said his agent has had no contract extension talks with the Dolphins.

With the Dolphins tanking, and Drake scheduled to become a free agent in March, it makes sense for Miami to deal him if they can get anything worthwhile for him. That, though, may be an issue.

Drake has 60 touches for 290 yards and no touchdowns this season. His 3.7 yards per carry this season is the lowest of his career and exactly a yard short of what he averaged per carry in his first three seasons.

The Dolphins got a fourth-round choice for Jay Ajayi in a 2017 trade with the Eagles.

“That was my second year in the league,” Drake said. “To kind of see that situation, how everything happens, it happens for a reason. The things that you do here and now may not be the things that may keep you or somebody else may want you because of that situation. At the end of the day, to be where your feet are and to worry about the things that you can control, those are things that put people in the best situation to handle their business to the best of their ability.”