Larry Fitzgerald calls Julio Jones “the best I’ve ever seen”

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald had some very high praise for Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones before their teams met on Sunday.

NFL Films picked up Fitzgerald talking to rookie quarterback Kyler Murray before the game, pointing to Jones going through his warmups. Fitzgerald told Murray he was going to enjoy observing Jones from the sideline.

“Hey, you’re going to see something today,” Fitzgerald told Murray. “He’s the best I’ve ever seen. He’s the best I’ve ever seen. He’s so explosive. He’s got no weaknesses. No weaknesses in his game.”

“He looks like a freak,” Murray agreed.

Jones had a big game against the Cardinals, catching eight of the nine passes thrown to him for 108 yards. But Murray and Fitzgerald got the last laugh as their team won 34-33.