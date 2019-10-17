Lions claim Tra Carson off waivers

Getty Images

Running back Tra Carson lost his spot on the Packers roster when the team signed wide receiver Ryan Grant on Wednesday, but he won’t be leaving the NFC North.

The Lions announced on Thursday that they have claimed Carson off of waivers. Running back Paul Perkins was dropped from the roster in a corresponding move. Perkins appeared in one game for the Lions after being claimed off of waivers from the Giants in September.

Carson ran six times for 14 yards and caught four passes for 18 yards in two games for the Packers this season. He also appeared in four games for Green Bay and two games for Cincinnati last year without getting any offensive touches.

He joins Kerryon Johnson, Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic as backfield options in Detroit.