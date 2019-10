Getty Images

Cardinals president Michael Bidwill has added a job title.

Bidwill will take on the additional role of chairman, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.

Bidwill’s father, Bill, had held that title until his death Oct. 2. Bill Bidwill was 88.

The team will have no additional changes in the operation or ownership structure, according to Weinfuss. The Bidwill family will continue to own the organization, with Michael in charge.