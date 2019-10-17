NFL TV viewership increases for second straight year

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 17, 2019, 10:45 AM EDT
Getty Images

In 2017, when NFL viewership in television declined for the second consecutive year, some saw it as a sign that the sport of football was in permanent decline. That hasn’t held true.

Viewership increased during the 2018 season and has increased again so far in 2019, with the average NFL game now reaching 16.3 million viewers, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Notably, the NFL is strengthening its lead over everything else on American television. Over the last three years, the NFL led the most-watched non-NFL prime time shows by less than 2 million viewers. This year the gap between the NFL and the most watched non-NFL prime time shows is more than 4 million viewers.

The Monday Night Football contract between ESPN and the NFL is up in 2021 while the contracts with NBC, CBS and FOX are up in 2022. The next round of TV deals will likely yield a significant increase in rights fees, as NFL ratings are increasing at a good time for the league.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “NFL TV viewership increases for second straight year

  1. LOL

    Another lie from 345 Park Ave.

    NFL ratings are dropping, year after year. Look closely at how this statement is framed. They’re comparing it to the fledgling network TV ratings.

    If everyone is streaming Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, etc, now and not watching cable, of course their “viewership” is going to be appear higher on broadcast tv.

    The Thurs night ratings for example are horrible compared to the Sunday ratings.

    But, weekly ratings for ratings up against ratings years ago, they’ve dropped year after year since Framegate II was exposed and Goodell and this cheating owners had egg all over the face, not to mention NE dominating the league.

    All the NFL did is change how they present the data.

  2. Please, please, please NFL, get Monday Night Football, off of ESPN, put it back on ABC where people don’t have to pay a provider to watch it and it will once again become nationally relevant, and replace Tessitore-McFarland with quality announcers good enough that other networks would be interested enough to want them on their network, unlike the present situation.

  3. The TV networks got smart and stopped pointing the camera at players who kneel or sit down during the National Anthem.

  4. californianewton says:
    October 17, 2019 at 10:54 am
    The TV networks got smart and stopped pointing the camera at players who kneel or sit down during the National Anthem.
    ———
    And there you go! You nailed it! It’s never a good idea to alienate 99.9% of your viewers…

  5. I like watching football. I don’t like commercials constantly down my throat and terrible officials wanting to be the center of attention deciding ball games. Clean those 2 things up NFL and I’ll probably watch more often.

  6. I think Hulu adding live TV to their streaming service over the same time span has been a big part in this. Satellite and cable got too expensive. TV when through a rapid change. I don’t think cable and satellite subscriptions, as we know them today, will even be an option in a decade.

  7. How many players are actively kneeling today vs 2017?

    Is it any real surprise that ratings have improved?

    I didn’t think so…

  8. The other thing is, in 2017 is when streaming became available for games and the networks rely heavily on that money. That dust has settled there a bit, but that doesn’t mean ratings have “increased”.

    It’s a sneaky way for the NFL to claim that.

    They’re nowhere the ratings from 5-10 years ago. Nowhere near it.

    Google “Sunday Night Ratings Fall To Season Low”…That was on October 7.

    “Snagging a 5.0/21 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 16.4 million viewers in the unadjusted numbers, the Colts’ 19-13 victory in Week 5 of NBC’s flagship NFL show crashed more than 25% in the key demo compared with its muscular season-high effort September 29. In terms of audience, the injury-filled and down-market matchup saw a 22% drop from last week’s game.”

    ^And this should have been a premier game.

  9. I am surprised.

    I enjoyed watching the NFL more several years ago.
    I am annoyed at the increased ticky-tack penalties, boring kickoffs, and somehow the drama of the players has soured me a little.

  11. gtodriver says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:17 am

    How many players are actively kneeling today vs 2017?

    Is it any real surprise that ratings have improved?

    I didn’t think so…

    ___________________________________________

    Yeah but those people swore they were never going to watch football again…

    Shocked they were lying

  12. More NFL media blitz saying how healthy the league is. Yet, lets look at the underlying issues that are driving fans away. ( in no particular order)

    1. Too much Drama. From the Neil Downers, to Antonia Brown, to Ramsey and his hold out
    trade, OBJ, the list goes on and on. It;s turned into a Diva league.
    2. Broadcasters. Seriously, who want to listen to and old Al Michaels? Outdated, boring,
    and he just can’t relive the Miracle now. Bugger Mc Who? What a complete joke. Chris
    Myers and football. Ouch.
    3. Who really is Dean Blandino? It sounds like a Halloween Candy.
    4. Officiating, or lack of. Can we really say anything else?
    5. Goodell, what a tool.
    6. Contracts. Totally out of line. Goof, Elliot, Gurly, wow a lot of money for not much.
    7. Owners. Seriously, would any fan want to hang with any of these guys.
    Kraft, Blank, Jones, Snyder, Kroneke. Shake their hands and count your fingers.
    8. Concussions…
    9. Patriots. Do they cheat? Are they just that great of an organization? Is Tom Brady on
    HGH or just a superman playing football.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!