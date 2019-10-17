No update on Russell Okung’s status

Getty Images

On Monday, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said he expected to get an update on left tackle Russell Okung‘s recovery from a pulmonary embolism by Wednesday and that he hoped it would give an idea about whether he’ll be back this season.

When Lynn met with reporters on Wednesday, though, there wasn’t anything new to offer about Okung.

“Well, I thought I’d have an update for you today on Russell Okung, but I really don’t,” Lynn said, via the Los Angeles Daily News. “I can tell you this — he’s not going to practice today. It’ll be day-to-day from here on out. I have no update. This stuff will play itself out over the next couple days, I believe. Right now, I just don’t have an update for you.”

With center Mike Pouncey on injured reserve, the Chargers are down two of their projected starters on the offensive line. As of now, there’s no reason to think that’ll change in the immediate future.