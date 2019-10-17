Now Patrick Mahomes-less Chiefs lead 20-6 at halftime

AP

Patrick Mahomes injured his right knee on a quarterback sneak in the second quarter. He will not return as the Chiefs have ruled him out.

The Chiefs might not need him to win tonight as they lead 20-6 over the error-prone Broncos.

Kansas City handed Matt Moore a 10-6 lead and the ball inside the Denver 5-yard line. Moore couldn’t lead the Chiefs to a touchdown, but Harrison Butker kicked a chip-shot, 20-yard field goal to pad the lead.

Only 51 seconds later, Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland scored a touchdown on a 5-yard fumble return. The fumble was forced by linebacker Anthony Hitchens on a sack of Joe Flacco.

After an opening possession touchdown, the Broncos went three-and-out, turned it over on downs on a fake punt gone wrong, had Flacco’s fumble go for a Chiefs touchdown, saw Brandon McManus miss a 45-yard field goal wide right and punted after five plays.

The Broncos have 32 plays for 124 yards. They had a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to open the game, though the Chiefs contributed 20 yards on two penalties.

Flacco is 12-of-16 for 160 yards, and Courtland Sutton has five catches for 82 yards.

The Chiefs have six sacks of Flacco, including two by Hitchens and two by Alex Okafor.

Mahomes was 10-of-11 for 76 yards before his injury. Moore has completed only one of three passes for 1 yard.