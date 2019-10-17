Packers remain short on healthy wideouts at Thursday’s practice

Posted by Josh Alper on October 17, 2019, 2:06 PM EDT
The Packers finished last Monday’s win over the Lions with two wide receivers out of action and Marquez Valdes-Scantling at less than 100 percent because of ankle and knee injuries.

The situation hasn’t improved over the last few days. Per multiple reports, Valdes-Scantling is not practicing on Thursday and the team is still without Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison as well.

Adams has missed the last two games with a turf toe injury. Allison suffered a concussion during the win over Detroit.

The injuries led the Packers to sign veteran Ryan Grant this week. Jake Kumerow, Allen Lazard and Darrius Shepherd are the other healthy wideouts in Green Bay.

Safety Darnell Savage (ankle), tight end Jimmy Graham (ankle) and defensive tackle Kenny Clark (calf) were also out of action at Thursday’s practice.

7 responses to “Packers remain short on healthy wideouts at Thursday’s practice

  1. They could complain about it, but the Lions used up the entire NFL’s allotment of whining this week.

  2. I need a self-proclaimed Packer expert to tell me if it’s a good idea to pick up Lazard this week for my fantasy team. I hate to have a Packer, but winning is all that matters to me!

  4. lionsfan123 says:

    Do they even need wideouts?
    ——————–
    Man that Lazard catch was epic!! Perfect toss, perfect catch. Packers got robbed on the Detroit TD call in the first that would have been a turnover on downs. I was at the game. The ref by the ball signaled he was stopped short. The screen at lambeau did too. Get over it.

  5. lionsfan123 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 2:19 pm

    Do they even need wideouts?

    I’m sure the refs will help em get in the endzone – no need to worry.

    —————-

    Go check some of the twitter feeds on some of the hands to the face that they did not call on Flowers. They may have flagged him at the wrong time but had been doing it all night and the ones they flagged just were not great.

  6. Playing Lazard in daily fantasy to answer a question from above. Too much potential to score with a low value to salary cap.

    A.J. Greene traded to the Packers may be an upcoming headline, should be anyway. Greene deserves to play for a winner and Rodgers needs the help.

  7. “tell me if it’s a good idea to pick up Lazard this week for my fantasy team”

    ===============

    Ask one of your 500 SN’s.

    You could start with asking Stellar.

    Please try to deny…please. I’d love to further expose you.👌

