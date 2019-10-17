Packers remain short on healthy wideouts at Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

The Packers finished last Monday’s win over the Lions with two wide receivers out of action and Marquez Valdes-Scantling at less than 100 percent because of ankle and knee injuries.

The situation hasn’t improved over the last few days. Per multiple reports, Valdes-Scantling is not practicing on Thursday and the team is still without Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison as well.

Adams has missed the last two games with a turf toe injury. Allison suffered a concussion during the win over Detroit.

The injuries led the Packers to sign veteran Ryan Grant this week. Jake Kumerow, Allen Lazard and Darrius Shepherd are the other healthy wideouts in Green Bay.

Safety Darnell Savage (ankle), tight end Jimmy Graham (ankle) and defensive tackle Kenny Clark (calf) were also out of action at Thursday’s practice.