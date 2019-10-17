Patrick Mahomes on pace to break single-season passing yards record

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 17, 2019, 12:36 PM EDT
Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes topped 5,000 yards in his first season as a starter last year. This year he’s on pace to go well beyond that.

In fact, with 2,104 yards through six games, Mahomes is on pace to end this season with 5,611 yards. That would be the all-time NFL record.

The current record is held by Peyton Manning, who had 5,477 yards in 2013. Mahomes needs 3,374 yards over the final 10 games of the season to break that record.

Mahomes can also become just the second quarterback in NFL history to top 5,000 yards in a season twice. Drew Brees has done it five times, but no one else has done it more than once. If he stays healthy, Mahomes should do it this year — and may do it for many years to come.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Patrick Mahomes on pace to break single-season passing yards record

  1. These records don’t mean anything anymore. When Ryan Tannehill has a perfect game, Nick Foles passes for 7 touchdowns against the Raiders, Matt Schaub has like 528 passing yards in a single game, Matthew Stafford has 520 passing yards in a single game, and Lamar Jackson is able to throw five touchdowns in one game, these records become meaningless. Brady and Peyton broke records when they actually meant something in the early 2000’s. One thing has remained the same throughout NFL history: winning the championship lasts forever.

  2. Agree with “FootbalSeasonRules”, I would also like to add Matt Flynn once threw 6TDs in a game backing up Aaron Rodgers in 2011.
    Football records are nowhere near as sacred as baseball records. Everyone in the league now has the throw-throw-throw gameplan, causing the clock to stop more often, causing higher scoring games, and more possessions.

    QB pass attempts need to be taken into consideration. Not to knock on Brees, but it’s a knock on Brees, he’s going to have the most pass attempts of all time, which inflate his numbers.

  5. Actually Manning had 2179 yards passing through six games in 2013, ahead of Mahomes current pace. Passing yards tend to tail off as winter takes hold

  8. ariani1985 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 1:11 pm
    Brady also has a record of most SB losses to the Giants.

    ———

    True! How many SB trophies are in the Vikings trophy case?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!