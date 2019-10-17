Patrick Mahomes on pace to break single-season passing yards record

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes topped 5,000 yards in his first season as a starter last year. This year he’s on pace to go well beyond that.

In fact, with 2,104 yards through six games, Mahomes is on pace to end this season with 5,611 yards. That would be the all-time NFL record.

The current record is held by Peyton Manning, who had 5,477 yards in 2013. Mahomes needs 3,374 yards over the final 10 games of the season to break that record.

Mahomes can also become just the second quarterback in NFL history to top 5,000 yards in a season twice. Drew Brees has done it five times, but no one else has done it more than once. If he stays healthy, Mahomes should do it this year — and may do it for many years to come.