PFT's Week Seven picks

Posted by Mike Florio on October 17, 2019, 12:33 PM EDT
MDS is building his lead.

Through six weeks, he’s now up six games. Last week, he was right on two of our three disagreements. For the week, he went 10-4 and I was 9-5.

For the year, he’s now at 57-35. I’m at 51-41.

This week, we disagree on four games. If he sweeps, I may have to concede.

Chiefs at Broncos

MDS’s take: This game looks a lot more competitive now than it would have looked a couple weeks ago. But I do believe the Chiefs will snap their two-game losing streak and get an important division road win.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 30, Broncos 20.

Florio’s take: Patrick Mahomes is hobbled, and the Broncos are on a hot streak. If they can control the clock and keep the K.C. offense on the sideline, Denver can continue to reverse that ugly early-season slide.

Florio’s pick: Broncos 24, Chiefs 23.

49ers at Washington

MDS’s take: Washington’s offense will do nothing against the great San Francisco defense.

MDS’s pick: 49ers 16, Washington 3.

Florio’s take: Special season continues for the 49ers, as Kyle Shanahan takes delight in sticking it to the dysfunctional franchise where he once was employed.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 34, Washington 13.

Cardinals at Giants

MDS’s take: This game is only interesting because of Kyler Murray vs. Daniel Jones, but the reason I’m picking the Giants is I have more faith in their defense than I do in Arizona’s.

MDS’s pick: Giants 20, Cardinals 17.

Florio’s take:  Kyler Murray and company are surging, and Daniel Jones and company are stumbling. But the Giants have been losing to good teams, and the Cardinals have been beating some of the worst. New York gets on track — and remains surprisingly alive in the NFC East race.

Florio’s pick: Giants 27, Cardinals 21.

Texans at Colts

MDS’s take: The Texans can take control of the AFC South with a win here, which would put them a game and a half ahead of the Colts and give them the tiebreaker. I think they’ll do it on the strength of a big game from Deshaun Watson.

MDS’s pick: Texans 30, Colts 17.

Florio’s take: It’s round one of the AFC South title series, with the Texans surging and the Colts rested, both teams having beaten the Chiefs in Kansas City. Home team gets the edge.

Florio’s pick: Colts 24, Texans 20.

Raiders at Packers

MDS’s take: I’m not convinced the Packers are as good as their record suggests, but they keep finding ways to win, sometimes with help from the officials, and they should beat the Raiders.

MDS’s pick: Packers 21, Raiders 20.

Florio’s take: Jon Gruden returns to Green Bay, where he spent three seasons become his career took off. With two weeks to get ready, he’ll have something up his sleeve for a Packers team that may not be as good as their record suggests — and that may know they stole one on Monday night.

Florio’s pick: Raiders 24, Packers 23.

Vikings at Lions

MDS’s take: The Lions suffered a heartbreaking loss on Monday night, and that kind of game is hard to come back from. A loss here drops them far down in the NFC North race.

MDS’s pick: Vikings 31, Lions 24.

Florio’s take: This is precisely the kind of game that it seems like the Vikings and Kirk Cousins will win, and that they then will find a way to lose it.

Florio’s pick: Lions 24, Vikings 20.

Jaguars at Bengals

MDS’s take: The Jaguars showed by trading Jalen Ramsey that they’re more about building for the future than winning now, but even then they should beat the terrible Bengals.

MDS’s pick: Jaguars 24, Bengals 21.

Florio’s take: The Jaguars are better than their record suggests. The Bengals are exactly what their record suggests.

Florio’s pick: Jaguars 23, Bengals 13.

Dolphins at Bills

MDS’s take: The Bills keep marching toward the playoffs thanks in large part to an easy schedule.

MDS’s pick: Bills 38, Dolphins 14.

Florio’s take: Even the Bills are 16.5-point favorites against the Gang That Couldn’t Tank Straight. The Dolphins won’t win in Ryan Fitzpatrick’s return to Buffalo, but they’ll keep it interesting.

Florio’s pick: Bills 20, Dolphins 10.

Rams at Falcons

MDS’s take: What can cure an ailing offense? A visit to Atlanta to face the Falcons’ defense. Jared Goff will look a whole lot better against the Falcons than he did against the 49ers.

MDS’s pick: Rams 31, Falcons 21.

Florio’s take: It’s desperation time for the Rams. Desperation time has come and gone for the Falcons.

Florio’s pick: Rams 34, Falcons 17.

Chargers at Titans

MDS’s take: Benching Marcus Mariota for Ryan Tannehill probably won’t make a lot of difference to the incompetent Titans offense. The Chargers will get back on track with a road win.

MDS’s pick: Chargers 24, Titans 14.

Florio’s take: A couple of underachieving teams get together, with the Titans turning to Ryan Tannehill. Tennessee is favored. Which is never good news for Tennessee.

Florio’s pick: Chargers 20, Titans 13.

Ravens at Seahawks

MDS’s take: This should be an outstanding game and I’ve gone back and forth on who I’m picking, but I’m going to have to take the home team.

MDS’s pick: Seahawks 24, Ravens 23.

Florio’s take: A couple of teams with a reputation for defense have potent offenses. Seattle’s is more potent.

Florio’s pick: Seahawks 31, Ravens 27.

Saints at Bears

MDS’s take: The Saints keep winning with Teddy Bridgewater, but the Bears may be the toughest defense Bridgewater has faced, and this is where I think it comes to an end.

MDS’s pick: Bears 14, Saints 7.

Florio’s take: Matt Nagy takes a page from Andy Reid and uses extra time to take down a team that has managed to win four games without its franchise quarterback, and that has a couple of other key offensive players (Alvin Kamara and Jared Cook) banged up.

Florio’s pick: Bears 23, Saints 17.

Eagles at Cowboys

MDS’s take: Dak Prescott has taken his share of criticism in recent weeks, but I’m expecting him to come back with a big game that puts the Cowboys on top of the NFC East.

MDS’s pick: Cowboys 28, Eagles 24.

Florio’s take: Doug Pederson says the Eagles are going to win, but he won’t guarantee it. He shouldn’t. Jason Garrett has a history of digging deep when his back is against the wall, and once again it is.

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 30, Eagles 24.

Patriots at Jets

MDS’s take: The Jets looked a whole lot better with the return of Sam Darnold, but facing the Patriots’ defense is something different for Darnold, who’s going to struggle on Monday night.

MDS’s pick: Patriots 21, Jets 10.

Florio’s take: The Jets are much better with Sam Darnold, but the Patriots are still the Patriots, especially with extra time to prepare.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 34, Jets 20.

24 responses to “PFT’s Week Seven picks

  1. This might be it for the Chiefs. I’m calling it right now, if they lose to the Broncos tonight, their season is over.

  2. Niners 16-3, lol. So you think a team that is averaging almost 30 points a game will have their worst offensive performance of the year against Washington who has the 25th ranked defense? Ok.

  4. Florio’s take: Even the Bills are 16.5-point favorites against the Gang That Couldn’t Tank Straight.
    —————————————————-
    Rally? I would say they are doing a great job of tanking. Everyone thinks they are a comedian..

  5. Rams over Falcons – If you can’t beat a rebuilding Cardinals team, you might not beat anybody.

    Saints over Bears – likely one of the best match ups this weekend so between Peyton and Nagy, I’ll go with experience..

    Panthers win – finding a good replacement for Cam.

    Bucs lose – stubbornly sticking with Winston who, I’m sure somehow, will find a way to fumble or throw interceptions this weekend on their bye!

  9. Lions locker room is lost, they lose for sure against the Vikings and fall to 0-2 in the division.

  10. If Stafford plays like he did in Green Bay, the Lions can’t win. He look just like Mitch Trubisky: 200 some yards and zero TDs!

    Vikings 23
    Lions 16

  11. Florio’s pick: Raiders 24, Packers 23.

    ====================================

    Packers lose at home? The fix is already in.

  13. SWFLPC.INC says:
    October 17, 2019 at 12:46 pm

    Bears over the Saints? How will the Bears even score?

    _____________________

    Eddie Jackson, Kyle Fuller and other defenders after Teddy throws some picks. No Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater against the Bears defense is a recipe for PICK-saster!

  16. The Green Bay Gazette is reporting that the Packers just signed 2 new refs to the team just in time for this weekends game. No word on if they will be traveling with the Packers when the go on the road to face the Chiefs.

  17. Lol glad to see Florio continue to bet against the Pack. I find it interesting that the instant analysts keep pointing out that Detroit should have won Monday night except for bad officiating on late judgement calls when it was a judgment call by one official that gave the Lions their only touchdown Monday. One ref said it was Green Bay’s ball and the cameras seemed to validate that only the ball carriers head crossed the goal line but another official signaled TD and the camera angles could not prove the TD one way or the other. So on one hand yall want to say the official’s judgement call on a highly questionable touchdown is fine and then on the other hand the official’s judgement calls at the end should be scrutinized? I was certain Green bay had stonewalled the Lion ball carrier on that Lions TD but once the play was over I moved on. Fans cannot have it both ways and that is why instant replay is never going to fix the game. There are 22 moving parts on every play and on every single play someone is probably doing something they could be flagged for but we only see the obvious ones. Get over it. Green Bay won and two forth quarter flags were not the only reason they won. A ref gave Detroit a possible gift TD early or it may not have mattered that the refs blew a couple calls late.

  19. Legitimately concerned about the Lions/Vikes game – they usually bust up our O-line and give Staff back problems for the next month. I think Minn is the toughest matchup in the North for the Leos.

    Should be a tight game – couple plays here or there. Hopefully Coleman keeps punching the ball out, might need a timely fumble to pull it out.

    No whammies. Go Leos!

  21. Before making these picks, always look at the point spread first. Then, factor in the horrible officiating. It could make the difference between winning and losing each week on game picks. Those calls on MNF were staged.

  23. PrincePaul says:
    October 17, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    Niners 16-3, lol. So you think a team that is averaging almost 30 points a game will have their worst offensive performance of the year against Washington who has the 25th ranked defense? Ok.
    —————————————-
    You must be a new NFL fan if you think every team performs the same every week…

  24. When Cousins was being trashed by Vikings fans last week after ill advised comments by an Eagles player, I came out and predicted the Vikes would win big and Cousins would play his game of the year. Both happened.

    This week, the highly persecuted Lions and their broken hearted fans will be rewarded for their angst. Lions at home will embarass the Vikes – angst driven and highly persecuted Lions by double digits.

