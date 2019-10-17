Russell Okung says he’s ready to get back to football

Getty Images

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said on Wednesday that there was no update on when left tackle Russell Okung would be able to return to football after suffering a pulmonary embolism this summer, but added that he believed “this stuff will play itself out over the next couple days.”

It just took one day for things to take a big step forward. Okung made a post to Twitter on Thursday announcing that he’s ready to

“I’ve been looking forward to this day for several weeks and I’m excited to officially announce that I will be back to football as early as Week Seven,” Okung said. “Being sidelined after suffering a pulmonary embolism earlier this year has been an intense battle that I’m thankful to put behind me.”

Okung has not practiced in months, so it’s unclear if playing this weekend is a realistic option but it sounds like it shouldn’t be long before the Chargers get one of their starting offensive linemen back into the mix.