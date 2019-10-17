Sam Darnold: Offense can be unstoppable once everyone’s back

Getty Images

The Jets offense was as unsightly as an offense could be during quarterback Sam Darnold‘s three-game absence from the lineup, but they were much better against the Cowboys when Darnold returned to action in a Week Six win.

Darnold thinks the arrow is pointing straight up for the unit from here. He shared his bullish opinion about where things are headed this season once the team gets tight end Chris Herndon back from the hamstring injury that’s further delayed his 2019 debut after a four-game suspension.

“Right now, we’re just missing Chris. Once all the guys are back together, I think we’re unstoppable as an offense — or we can be,” Darnold said, via ESPN.com. “It’s just up to us and how we execute. It’s really up to us how many points we score, I think. I think we’re capable of so many points. With our offensive line, too, the way they played last game, with the way we’ve been running the ball and the way they’ve been protecting, sky’s the limit for us.”

It doesn’t look like Herndon is set to go this week, so it will likely be a while before the Jets try to reach the high bar that Darnold set for the offense on Thursday.