Saquon Barkley has “no doubt” ankle can hold up in a game

Getty Images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley was a full participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday, but he didn’t say guarantee he’s playing against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Barkley said he’s taking his return “day by day” when asked if he’s definitely going to play. Barkley added that he has “no doubt” that his ankle would hold up well to a return to game action.

Barkley also shared some thoughts about his mindset regarding being back in the lineup after missing three straight games.

“I guess you can say Angry Saquon, but it’s going to be more just appreciation because when you actually get the game taken away from you — don’t get me wrong, I know it’s not a season-ending injury, it was an injury that took me out for a couple weeks — but when you’re passionate about this game and when you have to step away from it and watch your teammates go out there and you have to be in a box looking down and can’t really do much for your team, makes you understand how much you actually care and appreciate this game,” Barkley said, via ESPN.com.

The Giants will issue injury designations on Friday and it would be a surprise at this point if Barkley gets one.