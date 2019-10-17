Strange details emerge in Justin Bannan shooting arrest

Getty Images

After police arrested longtime NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan for suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, he told them he was hiding from the Russian mafia.

According to Mitchell Byars of the Boulder Daily Camera, police said the shooting of a woman appeared to be “random,” but there were a number of strange details.

A police affidavit said Bannan shot the woman in the shoulder, after she unlocked her door in a building which Bannan is part-owner. When police found Bannan, he was carrying a bag with two loaded handguns, and an extra magazine. They also found “a rolled-up $20 bill coated with a white substance that tested positive for cocaine.”

Bannan then told police he didn’t mean to shoot the woman, and that he was hiding from the Russian Mafia, which was tracking his cell phone.

Bannan — who played for the Bills, Ravens, Broncos, Rams, and Lions — was also arrested on charges of first-degree assault extreme indifference, first-degree assault with intent to cause serious bodily injury, and first-degree burglary.

He remains in police custody.