Zac Taylor on Cordy Glenn: It’s an internal discipline matter

Getty Images

Left tackle Cordy Glenn practiced for the Bengals on Wednesday, but he was not on the field with the team on Thursday.

Glenn’s absence came on the same day that PFT reported that Glenn had an altercation with a member of the team’s coaching staff on Wednesday regarding the team’s handling of the concussion that’s kept him out all season. That altercation ended with Glenn telling Bengals head coach Zac Taylor to cut him.

PFT also learned that the Bengals fined Glenn $200,000 for conduct detrimental to the team at some point this year.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor wouldn’t confirm the fine or Glenn’s comment when asked about the tackle’s status on Thursday. He did confirm that something’s going on behind the scenes, however.

“That’s an internal discipline matter and quite frankly that is all I have to say about it right now,” Taylor said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer.

It remains to be seen what kind of future Glenn might have with the Bengals, but Taylor said that John Jerry will start at left tackle again this week with Andre Smith still sidelined by the ankle injury that kept him out against the Ravens.