Alvin Kamara ruled out for Sunday

The Saints won’t have running back Alvin Kamara in the lineup against the Bears on Sunday.

Kamara is dealing with an ankle injury and there was reason to be pessimistic about his chances of playing after he missed all three of the team’s practices this week. He didn’t look his best against the Jaguars last weekend after being listed as questionable and the team has a bye in Week Nine, so there may not be a major rush to get him back in the lineup.

Latavius Murray will be the top back for the Saints with Kamara sidelined.

The Saints have also ruled out tight end Jared Cook. He’s also dealing with an ankle injury and joined Kamara as an observer during this week’s practices. Josh Hill and Brian Parker are the team’s other tight ends.