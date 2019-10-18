Bengals activate Darqueze Dennard from PUP

Getty Images

The Bengals activated cornerback Darqueze Dennard to the 53-player roster Friday, the team announced.

Dennard returned to practice this week after spending the first six weeks on the physically unable to perform list.

Dennard’s return comes at a good time for the Bengals, who have seen injuries to William Jackson and Dre Kirkpatrick.

The sixth-year player entered the league as a first-round choice of the Bengals in 2014.

He has played 68 career games, with 19 starts, and has 214 tackles, three interceptions, three sacks, 17 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.