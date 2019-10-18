Bengals suspend Cordy Glenn for one game

Getty Images

Three days ago, Bengals tackle Cordy Glenn was cleared to return to practice. Today, he won’t be practicing.

The Bengals have announced that Glenn has been suspended one game.

Here’s the full text of the press release: “The Bengals today suspended OT Cordy Glenn for one game for internal disciplinary reasons. Glenn, who has been placed on the Reserve/Suspended by Club list, will not count against the team’s 53-player roster while serving the suspension. The Bengals will have no further comment regarding the suspension.”

On Wednesday, Glenn’s first day at practice since suffering a preseason concussion, tempers flared between Glenn and a member of the coaching staff. Previously, the Bengals had fined Glenn $200,000 for conduct detrimental to the team.

The problems between Glenn and the Bengals relate to the handling of his concussion, with tension regarding whether he was truly ready to return. That tension has become something more troubling for the team, which would be wise at this point to consider fielding trade offers for Glenn.