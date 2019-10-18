Broncos expect Drew Lock to return to practice next week

Getty Images

After Thursday night’s 30-6 loss to the Chiefs, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said that the team had problems in “all levels of our passing game.”

Quarterback play is part of that and Joe Flacco‘s start to the 2019 season hasn’t done much to change the feeling from his final days in Baltimore that he’s sliding toward the end of his time as a capable NFL starter. That may be the case, but Fangio said at a Friday press conference that the team isn’t going to make a quarterback change for their Week Eight game against the Colts.

Brandon Allen is the only other option on the 53-man roster now, but it may not be long before there’s another player in the mix. Fangio said that second-round pick Drew Lock is set to return to practice next week after opening his NFL career on injured reserve due to a right thumb injury.

The Broncos play the Browns in Week Nine and then they have their bye week, which might look like a prime time to change quarterbacks if their offensive play remains in the doldrums.