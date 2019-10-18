Cameron Wake thinks Ryan Tannehill can help, if they all do

Getty Images

New starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill may be a bit of an unknown in Tennessee.

But even a guy who has known him for years knows it’s going to take more than a quarterback change to turn around the Titans.

Via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, Titans outside linebacker Cameron Wake expressed confidence in his former Dolphins teammate, since he was there from the day Miami drafted him.

“I guess I am the only person who can say they’ve seen every snap he’s ever taken,” Wake said. “It has been a pleasure. He’s a competitor, he’s tough, he has a strong will to win, he’s smart. He has a lot of intangibles and is a big strong guy who can run.

“I think he has all the pieces, but it is a collective effort. I don’t think any one player is going to be a solution to a lot of pieces that has to play better, and obviously my unit is one of those, I am one of those. So we need to go out there and put a collective game together, that is what is most important.”

Likewise, Titans coach Mike Vrabel emphasized the collective effort that’s required to make a 2-4 team into something other than a 2-4 team.

“I thought there was good energy,” Vrabel said. “It looked OK, it looked good. We’ll see where it goes today on third down, clean up first and second. But everybody’s just trying to play better, to understand their job better and give us a chance to execute on Sundays.”

That’s a fairly tepid endorsement on both counts, but again, when you’re 2-4, there’s usually more than one reason why. And changing to a guy who was 42-46 in six years with the Dolphins may not fix it.