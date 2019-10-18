Cardinals will make game-time decision on David Johnson

Getty Images

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that running back David Johnson‘s ankle injury is serious enough that he wouldn’t be able to play if the team had a game on Friday.

They don’t have a game on Friday, of course, but they do have one against the Giants on Sunday and they’ll use the next 45 hours or so to give Johnson’s ankle time to improve to the point that he’ll be able to play.

Johnson returned to practice as a limited participant on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s session entirely. Chase Edmonds would be the team’s top back if Johnson can’t go.

Kingsbury said that wide receiver Christian Kirk will also be a game-time call. Kirk has been limited in practice by an ankle injury and has not played in the last two games.