Chiefs defense happy about Thursday’s performance

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes‘s knee injury cast a pall over everything that went on for the Chiefs in Thursday night’s 30-6 win over the Broncos, including the team’s best defensive performance of the season.

The Chiefs were coming off a terrible performance against the Texans and had not been particularly successful at any point in the opening weeks of the season, but allowed the Broncos 205 yards while recording eight sacks — a ninth came on an attempt at a fake punt — and returning a fumble for a touchdown.

Defensive end Alex Okafor said after the game that the unit’s performance was motivated by the desire to erase the memory of the Texans loss.

“We didn’t like the way we played at all last week,” Okafor said, via the Kansas City Star. “We can put that one to rest. We stepped up to the challenge.”

A look at the Broncos’ offensive record this season makes it hard to believe that Thursday night’s result was all about the Chiefs solving their defensive woes, but any positive momentum is a good thing for a unit that will need to step up its game with the team set to be without Patrick Mahomes for an indefinite period of time.