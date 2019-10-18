Chiefs teammates were immediately concerned by Patrick Mahomes’ knee

Getty Images

You didn’t have to be a doctor, even the internet kind, to know there was a problem with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes last night.

The Chiefs, however, have one on their offensive line.

“Everybody could have known something was wrong,” right guard and medical school graduate Laurent Duvernay-Tardif said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “He was saying, ‘It’s out, it’s out.’ Nobody really understood what he meant at that time and then we saw it. . . . That’s when we started panicking. Not panicking but seeing that he was not all right.”

Mahomes himself was upbeat after suffering what has been reported to be a dislocated right kneecap. The team’s medical staff appeared to pop it back into place on the field, and Mahomes walked off the field without the aid of a cart.

That doesn’t mean his teammates weren’t squeamish.

“His knee didn’t even look like a knee,” tight end Travis Kelce said. “It was all out of whack. I couldn’t even describe it.”

When Mahomes went down at the end of a quarterback sneak, center Austin Reiter was literally stuck.

“I think I was just yelling, ‘Get off me,’ but I didn’t realize it was him,” Reiter said. “And everybody’s telling me, I’m hearing from the refs, ‘Just stay still, stay still.’ And I’m just laying on my stomach face down. I just had to listen to the refs and not move. As soon as I realized it was his voice, I was like, all right, I’m not moving an inch.”

And until they get the results of today’s MRI, the rest of the Chiefs might not either. Or breathe normally.