Chiefs think Mahomes can return before their Week 12 bye

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 18, 2019, 3:23 PM EDT
The Chiefs have four games to play before their Week 12 bye week, and an optimistic assessment of Patrick Mahomes‘ knee injury would be that Mahomes could return after the bye, having missed only those four games.

But a more optimistic assessment would be that Mahomes can actually return having missed fewer than four games.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Chiefs believe Mahomes may be back before the bye. That would mean he plays in Week 11 against the Chargers, one month from today.

Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap that knocked him out of Thursday night’s game against the Broncos, but he reportedly avoided any ligament damage. The Chiefs may have dodged a bullet.

29 responses to “Chiefs think Mahomes can return before their Week 12 bye

  1. Why rush this young man back!?!?! He is a legit super star. If he is 100% it’s cool, however if he is anything less than 100% this is a huge mistake. He could end up being the best to ever play his position. Im not a Chiefs fan, I support the Bungles (ROUGH life), but I am a HUGE fan of Mahomes. Hoping Mahome’ returns 100% healthy, palying as good or better than he has shown up to now.

  5. I predicted he would sustain last night’s injury. I have another prediction. They will rush him back too soon and he will be less effective for the balance of the season and possibly another injury in the postseason.

  6. If all he is going to miss is four games then this could possibly be a small blessing for the Chiefs. The team is still going to fight for that Superbowl goal, and everyone will need to step-it-up without Mahomes. Getting others to join him, Matthieu, Jones, Kelce and Hill at top-level game-play is vital.

  8. Chiefs are done and Mahomes will never be the same. Bam is the sound of the Chiefs window slamming down.

  13. Glad he is mostly ok. Like him or not, Mahomes is the most entertaining player In the NFL right now. It was painful to watch Matt Moore and all those inside handoffs.

  14. If he doesn’t have any ligament damage at all, then this is basically just a mildly sprained knee. 4-6 weeks is perfectly reasonable.

  16. That’s ridiculous. His knee cap dislodged & Travis Kelce said “it did not look like a knee.”
    If they force him back this year, the NFLPA should sue the Chiefs for negligence & malfeasance. I thought Goodell said player safety is paramount?

  17. Don’t RG3 this guy. If they’re in danger of falling out of playoff contention, that’s one thing, but otherwise make sure it’s right.

  18. I sure hope the Chiefs don’t rush Mahomes back before he is really ready to play. Would be a disaster as big as moronically running him on a qb sneak.

  20. Who cares, the Chiefs looked like a wildcard level team the past 2 weeks anyways. Just because the AFC west is mediocre doesn’t mean it’s a good idea to tape him up and throw him back out there just to win maybe 1 playoff game. Sheesh, it’s ok to get off the Mahomes kick for a bit everyone.

  21. “The team is still going to fight for that Superbowl goal,”

    If they lose 3 more (Packers, Vikings and Chargers) and he comes back, they will need to win in Foxborough to maybe get a bye, 10-6 means they play the Colts or Texans at home wild card week. Then go to Houston or Indy, then win in Foxborough. The chance of that happening is less than 10%

  22. Wow who knew there were so many unemployed NFL GM’s and orthopedic surgeons out there! I’m sure the Chiefs front office is constantly monitoring this site to get the free expert advice you all are offering.

  26. They will rush him back. He may ruin his career but it’s all about the money. “Get back in there, son, you’re fine.”

  27. Please no! He is their long term future. Don’t blow it. Tell us he’ll be having surgery after the season!

  28. It’s not even about rushing him back as u can just tell by watching him that he lives the game and is ultra competitive so u have to not let him rush himself back. Sure one game might be difference in home field in playoffs but in long term picture it’s not worth the risk. If they let him sit the next 4 games then they get a bye so it’s 5+ weeks he has to get to 100%

  29. Dr. Steve O’Brein just told Francesa Mahomes will never be the same QB after this injury. He will have to be a pocket passer and won’t be as mobile as he was.

    ALso will have to wear a brace on his knee for the rest of his career.

