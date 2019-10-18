Cowboys expect Randall Cobb, Byron Jones and Zack Martin back at practice Friday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Amari Cooper said on Thursday that he would test out his injured quad in practice on Friday and the Cowboys expect other injured players to be back on the field as well.

Head coach Jason Garrett said at his Friday press conference that he expected Cooper, wide receiver Randall Cobb (back), cornerback Byron Jones (hamstring) and guard Zack Martin (back, ankle) to practice in some fashion after they sat out on Thursday. Martin had been limited on Wednesday, but the others have been out all week and Cobb didn’t play last Sunday.

Left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) and right tackle La'el Collins (knee) also sat out the loss to the Jets before returning to the field on Thursday. Garrett said he thought each player would do more on Friday, which would likely put them on track to playing against the Eagles on Sunday night.

Cornerback Anthony Brown (hamstring) and offensive lineman Joe Looney (back) are expected to remain out of practice.