Damarious Randall: All goals still in front of Browns, even Super Bowl

The Browns’ bandwagon is a lot lighter than it was when the season started. Many who picked the Browns to make the postseason for the first time since 2002 already have written off Cleveland.

“[They] can stay written off, because at the end of the day it’s going to be the same people saying ‘Oh, we knew the Browns were very talented. Oh, we knew they were going to come around,’” Browns defensive back Damarious Randall said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “So we’re just going to keep this locker room the way it is. The 53 guys in here just trust each other and just believe in each other and we’re just going to keep on building.’’

Randall and the Browns remain upbeat about the rest of the season despite a 2-4 start, believing their season goals remain in front of them.

“At the end of the day, our goals are in front of us,” Randall said. “We can still accomplish every one of them, even the Super Bowl. We still see every goal up in sight. And until those goals get a little shady, that’s when we can talk about the implications that we had. But as of now, we’ll be fine.’’

The Browns’ first eight opponents have a combined record of 28-19. Their second-half opponents are only 12-27-1, according to Cabot.

They are two games behind the Ravens, but own a victory over Baltimore.

“We play eight up on the road and we play eight at home, so at the end of the day we’ve got to find a way to get it done,” Randall said. “I feel like the experiences that we went through last year and this year, we’re just going to keep building and I think that door’s going to be kind of opening up pretty soon.”

Still, Randall likes the Browns’ Super Bowl odds better than Vegas does. But even a trip to the postseason will be seen as a step in the right direction for the Browns.