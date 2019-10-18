Deatrich Wise named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise‘s off-field work in Boston has earned him this week’s NFLPA Community MVP award.

Wise organized a block party at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston’s Mattapan Teen Center last weekend that provided food, music and other activities for the community. Wise also pledged $10,000 toward further work and will continue to use his Wise Up foundation to provide further services for kids.

“I would like to thank my parents for teaching me about having compassion towards others, and that I can do anything I put my mind to,” Wise said in a statement. “I also want to thank everyone who made the Mattapan Teen Center Block Party possible.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Wise’s foundation or a charity of his choice in addition to organizing a crowdfunding campaign tied to Wise’s tackles in order to raise more money for the Mattapan Teen Center. Wise will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.