Fletcher Cox: I have to be better

Among the things that have not gone according to plan during the Eagles’ 3-3 start to this season is the play of defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

Cox has not recorded a sack through the first six games of the season, which is illustrative of the overall issues that the Eagles have rushing the passer. They got 10 sacks against a hapless Jets team quarterbacked by Luke Falk and David Fales, but have four sacks in their five other games this season.

Cox produced 10.5 sacks last year, so it is tempting to say that rehabbing from a foot injury this offseason is to blame for his sluggish start to the year. Cox isn’t hiding behind that, however.

“We’ve got to stop making excuses and just fight through it,” Cox said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “That has to start with me. I have to be better. I know I will be better. I’ve been getting better every week.”

Seeing Cox break through against a 3-3 Cowboys team on Sunday night would be a welcome development for the Eagles.