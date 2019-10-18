How should Chiefs handle Patrick Mahomes’ return from injury?

Posted by Mike Florio on October 18, 2019, 9:56 AM EDT
If Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes knee injury is expected to keep him out of action for only a few weeks, an important question emerges: Should they voluntarily keep him out even longer?

Dan Katz a/k/a Big Cat made a great point (just ask him and he’ll tell you) about the situation during Friday’s PFT Live. Given that Mahomes will be Kansas City’s franchise quarterback for the next 15 years or longer, should they shut him down for the rest of the season in lieu of risking a re-injury or aggravation that would result in major surgery and, in turn, impact his availability for 2020?

Mahomes would surely resist that approach, as an athlete. As a businessman, however, there’s a potential benefit to playing it safe. He’s nine regular-season games away from becoming eligible to secure the biggest contract in NFL history, with an annual average of $40 million per year or more. If he ends up with a torn ACL or some other major knee injury, Mahomes quite possibly wouldn’t get that contract until he’s once again healthy.

It would be a delicate, complex decision for the team, with many factors to be considered. Regardless, Mahomes’ status as the best player in the NFL compels the Chiefs to explore all options and to make the best decision that properly balances the short-term and long-term interests of the team.

41 responses to “How should Chiefs handle Patrick Mahomes’ return from injury?

  1. Moronic of Andy Reid to have a MVp QB with an injured ankle run a qb sneak. Whatever the Chiefs do, they have to handle it so it does not endanger the future health of Mahomes. If we have to punt this season and put him on IR, it sucks, but so be it.

  3. Pats caught a break 2 years ago when Kelce was injured prior to the game. Last year when the game was locked up until that bozo lined up off sides. And now again with PM out. Would be be good to finally see the best team prevail, but that’s football.

  7. Odds are the MPFL is torn. Mahomes could try and rehab. But smart move for all involved is surgery and 8 month recovery. Which is what they will do. And there’s only one Big Cat in football and it’s Ernie “Big Cat” Ladd (RIP). If Dan Katz grows to 6 foot 9 and 300 lbs we can revisit the nickname. But for now he is just “Dan the football fan”.

  8. Lets fold up the tent and give up this season –
    said no good GM ever.

    Wait until he’s 99.8% then play him.

  10. As much as the NFL keeps touting how much safer everything is, specially for quarterbacks, how come so many young quarterbacks keep getting major injuries? Did the main young quarterbacks of the 80’s, 90’s or even 2000’s get injured that much? Not until later in their careers did Marino or Montana or Aikman or Brady, etc. sustain major injuries. At least until 5 or 6 years into their careers.

    Look at the last few years of Cam Newton, Andrew Luck, Deshaun Watson, now Patrick Mahomes. The game is safer, but then why are all these young quarterbacks getting hurt?

  11. Far too valuable to rush back. Even you can get him back quickly he’ll be wearing a stout brace and wev’e already seen the effect of his limited mobility just from his dodgy ankle.

  12. The rest of the division is trash, so making the playoffs will never be in doubt. KC should just take their time, but unfortunately, we all know how Andy Reid mismanages time…

  20. LOL at the Broncos. You claw your way back with 2 straight wins to put yourself in a position to contend for a division title agaibst a team that lost 2 straight at home.

    Now they are 4-2 and you are 2-4 but bc you have the momentum, the 4 game turnaround favors you. And the game is in your back yard. With the altitude, you have the single greatest home field advantage in all of sports. Their QB is hobbled and before we even reach halftime, he goes down. Not only for the rest of the game but for a few weeks. If you can just win this game against one of the league’s worst defenses, you will be 3-4, just one game out, and own the tiebreaker. And they will have to face stiff competition in Aaron Rodgers and the Viking defense in the next two weeks. You can seize the division lead and pull off one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the NFL coming back from 0-4.

    What do you do? You fail to score a single point since the injury, you give up a fumble return for a TD, and you let the back up (M. Moore) hang a TD or two on you.

    Great job, Denver.

  21. I think it became obvious that Patrick Mahomes was the cause for the defensive struggles, so whatever they decide to do they should keep that in mind.

  22. Don’t over analyze this. He comes back when he is healthy. He will get his contract regardless because someone will pay him.

  24. “waldoampere says:
    October 18, 2019 at 10:10 am
    Matt Moore has consistently been one of the best backup QBs in the league.”

    Is that why Chad Henne was ahead of him on the depth chart?

  26. Look at the last few years of Cam Newton, Andrew Luck, Deshaun Watson, now Patrick Mahomes. The game is safer, but then why are all these young quarterbacks getting hurt?

    ——————-

    Arrogant, bad GMs, bad OLs and lots of running.

    You all were warned..over and over and over…

  27. If he re-injures it and you don’t pay him you’re risking losing the best QB, for toying with him, worthy of a contract. So that’s not going to happen.

    I think his coming back this year depends on their defense. If KC’s playing well, ride out the record as far as you can go without Mahomes.

    If they are tanking, you have to consider hanging him up.

    But if Moore can get you to 8-5 or better, get Mahomes in for the last game and prepped for the playoffs. If he’s healthy.

    They led us to believe Berry was coming back last year for 2 months, so I’d expect them to do the same with Pat.

  28. Their season is over. Too bad, i like the kid. Would like to see k.c. healthy when they play n.e. thats the game we all want to see.

  29. I had a chihuahua once had the same problem with his kneecap. He was apricot colored. An apricot ripens in 100 days from the time of bloom. Correcting for dog years is a little over 2 weeks. Mystery solved it’s simple science.

  31. Best player in the NFL? Hopefully there’s a bit of hyperbole here. Don’t get me wrong, he is great, but not the best in the NFL. He may be someday, but not today.

  32. As a Bears fan, I’ve been enjoying watching KC – if only to know how the offense is supposed to look.

    Mahomes seems like a good guy, and I have nothing but respect for Andy Reid. Still, I hope no one rushes this guy back before he is ready and, more importantly, before he can protect himself. His football career is on the line.

  35. How to handle a QB with a bum knee?
    Ask themselves do they
    A) want to handle it the same way RGIII was handled
    B) want to handle it the same way Brady was handled after having his knee blown out

    I’m not sure it’s really a debate?

  36. Look at the last few years of Cam Newton, Andrew Luck, Deshaun Watson, now Patrick Mahomes. The game is safer, but then why are all these young quarterbacks getting hurt?
    ——–
    Back then you only threw 20-25 passes a game. They toss 20-25 passes by halftime these days. And QB’s are a lot smaller. By smaller I mean thinner. Not nearly as muscular as they use to be. Thin is in and I feel some of the current NFL players play the season a bit too lean for their build.

  38. What should KC do?

    Look at their record when Mahomes returns, and weigh the prospect of causing long-term damage to Mahomes. If the risk to Mahomes is minimal and you’re still a playoff contender, you suit him up. But that’s the only scenario where Mahomes should play, otherwise sit him out for the rest of the season.

  39. Next 15 years or longer as the QB.
    That would be 18 years or longer on the same team.
    Of the hundreds of great QB’s to play this game. how many times has this happened?

  40. Maybe they should let the doctors tell them the risk of re-injury. If he’s back to 100%, you play him rather than fear that he’s going to get hurt again. If there’s significant risk because of this injury, you don’t play him. I would never shut a guy down for the season just because he’s too valuable to risk getting injured. Then why would you ever play him?

  41. They should fire Andy Reid, since he’s going to shorten Mahomes’s career, and not win a championship anyway.

    But they won’t.

