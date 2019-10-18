How should Chiefs handle Patrick Mahomes’ return from injury?

AP

If Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes knee injury is expected to keep him out of action for only a few weeks, an important question emerges: Should they voluntarily keep him out even longer?

Dan Katz a/k/a Big Cat made a great point (just ask him and he’ll tell you) about the situation during Friday’s PFT Live. Given that Mahomes will be Kansas City’s franchise quarterback for the next 15 years or longer, should they shut him down for the rest of the season in lieu of risking a re-injury or aggravation that would result in major surgery and, in turn, impact his availability for 2020?

Mahomes would surely resist that approach, as an athlete. As a businessman, however, there’s a potential benefit to playing it safe. He’s nine regular-season games away from becoming eligible to secure the biggest contract in NFL history, with an annual average of $40 million per year or more. If he ends up with a torn ACL or some other major knee injury, Mahomes quite possibly wouldn’t get that contract until he’s once again healthy.

It would be a delicate, complex decision for the team, with many factors to be considered. Regardless, Mahomes’ status as the best player in the NFL compels the Chiefs to explore all options and to make the best decision that properly balances the short-term and long-term interests of the team.